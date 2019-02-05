Man Dies Of Swine Flu In Rajasthan, Takes Number Of Dead To 86

Total number of positive cases in the state is 2,455. 25 out of total 86 deaths have occurred in Jodhpur alone from January 1 to February 4, they said.

All India | | Updated: February 05, 2019 00:54 IST
The man died of Swine Flu in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district


Jaipur: 

The number of dead due to swine flu in Rajasthan has increased to 86 with one more death in Bhilwara district, officials said Monday.

The death in Bhilwara district happened on Friday.

Taking note of the situation, the state health department has again started a screening campaign in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bikaner and Ajmer districts and more than seven lakh people were screened on the first day, a health department official said.

