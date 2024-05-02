Man Dies Of Snakebite In UP, Family Puts Body In Ganga Hoping For Miracle

The doctors at the government hospital declared him dead.

Twenty-year-old Mohit Kumar returned home after voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 26 in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. He went to a park in the evening where he was bitten by a snake. The family took him to a doctor, but he died during treatment. The family believed in a superstition and put his body in the Ganga river to remove the poison.

He was a resident of Jairampur Kudena village in the Anupshahar police station area in Bulandshahr. "Locals in the village had put a tight knot around the wound to stop the blood flow. On our way to the hospital, the man stopped speaking. We took him to Rana Hospital in the city, where doctors refused to admit him and said we should take him to a government hospital. The doctors at the government hospital declared him dead," a relative said.

"We took him to many seers who treat snakebites, but they declared him dead. There's a saying that poison gets removed if you put the body in the Ganga river and we did the same," he added.

A crowd gathered on the banks of the river Ganga to see a body tied to a railing for hours, hoping for a miracle to happen, videos showed.

When his family noticed that there was no movement in his body, they cremated him at the ghat (bank) of the river Ganga.

