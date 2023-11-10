Man Dies During Police Inspection In UP, 7 Cops Suspended

The police have said it was a "stampede-like" situation.

Seven policemen, including the police outpost in-charge, were suspended after they failed to inform department seniors about a "stampede-like situation" during an inspection that led to the death of one person, officials said on Friday.

The policemen were suspended on charges of indiscipline and negligence, a senior police official said. The man's family has alleged that he died after being thrashed by the police.

The police team was carrying out an inspection after being informed about gambling activities in the Sardar Nagar area here.

Santosh Kumar (46) was seriously injured in the incident on Thursday and had been hospitalised in a Bareilly hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on Friday evening, police said.

The family members of Santosh Kumar have filed a complaint in Bhamaura police station alleging that he died after being beaten up by the staff of Sardar Nagar outpost, Bareilly Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said.

Action will be taken on the complaint lodged by the family members after the post-mortem and investigation of the spot, Mr Mishra said.

On Thursday night, after receiving information of gambling activities outside Alampur Jafrabad village, a police team led by outpost in-charge of Sardar Nagar Tinku Kumar and six others reached the spot, he said.

When the police team arrived, the gamblers started running away, leading to a stampede-like situation in which one person was seriously injured and was sent for treatment at Narayana Hospital, the SP said.

He added that the police team, however, did not inform higher officials about the incident.

Taking strong exception to it, Sub-Inspector Tinku Kumar, head constables Pushpendra Rana and Manoj Kumar, constables Ankit Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Satyajit Singh and Mohit Kumar were suspended for negligence, misconduct and not informing senior officials about the incident, police said.

The investigation of the entire incident has been handed over to the Superintendent of Police (Rural) and necessary legal action is being taken in the matter, police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)