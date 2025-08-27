Man Dies After Being Slapped Over Loan Dispute In Delhi, 2 Arrested: Cops

A dispute over recovery of a loan of Rs 40,000 turned fatal in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar area when two brothers allegedly slapped a 36-year-old man, leading to his death, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Ranjit Yadav and his brother Ramu Yadav, both residents of Dinpur village in Najafgarh, have been arrested.

Police said the incident took place on August 25 evening when a PCR call was received at Baba Haridas Nagar police station regarding the death of a man after being assaulted.

The deceased was identified as Ganga Rai, a resident of Baba Haridas Nagar and originally from Samastipur in Bihar.

Police said that Ranjit and Ramu had lent Rs 40,000 to Rai nearly two years ago. Despite repeated demands, he failed to repay the money.

"On Monday evening, the brothers reached the spot where Rai was overseeing shuttering work for a house construction. Heated arguments broke out between them, during which Ranjit allegedly slapped Rai with force. Rai collapsed on the ground, lost consciousness and died when he was rushed to a nearby hospital," said the police officer.

A team arrested both the accused soon after the incident. The body was sent for post-mortem at Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital in Jaffarpur Kalan, police said. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway.

