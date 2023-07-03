Man Claims Wife's Flight Got Delayed Since Pilot Was 'Tired', IndiGo Responds

IndiGo responded to the passenger and promised help. (Representational Pic)

A man claimed that an IndiGo flight her wife was travelling in was delayed for more than three hours because the pilot was tired. Sameer Mohan posted screenshots of his wife's WhatsApp chat in a Twitter thread in which she gave details about what was happening in the flight. The tweets started gaining traction on social media after which the airline responded to Mr Mohan saying they were working to get the passengers to their destination "at the earliest". The incident took place on a flight from Dehradun to Chennai on July 2 (Sunday).

"Dear @IndiGo6E my wife's on a flight that has been delayed for 3+ hours now and is now been going to Delhi. If this is how you're gonna treat regulars then god bless. This is not done. Tagging the hon minister of civil aviation for resolution," Mr Mohan said in his first tweet.

In subsequent posts, he shared screenshots of the conversation he was having with his wife and claimed the pilots "are stressed" and the airline could not find any replacement. In subsequent tweets, Mr Mohan shared that the flight first went to Lucknow and then to Delhi.

Another passenger, Ketharinath Kamalanathan, shared a video from inside the plane. He also said that after landing in Delhi, "pilots parked the flight and walked off. Crew has no information and they are very tired too. Too poor situation handling by IndiGo."

Acknowledging the issues being faced by the passengers, IndiGo responded on Twitter, "We regret the inconvenience caused by the delay. We understand the challenges when travel plans don't go as expected. The delay was due to operational reasons. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

The airline told Mr Mohan that it is working to get the passengers to their destination at the earliest.

Other users expressed concern and slammed the airline.

"Flight experience, boarding experience is the worst for Indigo. They treat their passengers like cattle making lines when flight is not ready, waiting at gate etc.. I always prefer to pay extra if needed be for vistara if there is a flight... Much better streamlined," one user commented.

"Unfortunately this is practically a monopoly - so there is no real pressure or motivation for Indigo currently," tweeted another.

In the final tweet, Mr Mohan informed that his wife was back home and claimed the ordeal lasted nearly 10 hours.