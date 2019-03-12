Man Caught With Grenades, Detonator At Army Camp In Jammu And Kashmir

Rajinder Singh, a resident of Kalakote area, was carrying two grenades and a detonator.

A major tragedy was averted in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday after a man was caught with two grenades and a detonator at an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, police said.

Rajinder Singh, a resident of Kalakote area, was noticed moving suspiciously during a recruitment rally in Surankote and was stopped by the army. A C-90 grenade, a UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) grenade and a detonator were recovered from his possession, news agency PTI, quoting a police officer said.

He was immediately arrested and handed over to police for further investigation.

An FIR was registered against the man, the officer said, adding that police will ascertain from where he got the explosive material and what was his motive.

"We are open to all the angles and a thorough investigation is on in the case," Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Ramesh Kumar Angral said.

News agency PTI, quoting sources said Army personnel noticed the man moving suspiciously outside the Army camp around 10.15 am and stopped him for checking. Hundreds of youngsters were present at the camp at the time.

Last week, two people were killed and over 30 were injured when a teenager threw a grenade at a crowded bus stand in Jammu.