Video: Man Carries Wife In Arms Across A Flooded Street To Get To UP Hospital

Man carrying his wife in arms to get to hospital in UP

The man's grey trousers are rolled up to his knees, he balances his 50-year-old wife in his arms and marches on in his brown sandals across a flooded street to get to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh, shows a video.

The video, from Gonda district of the state, is now in wide circulation. The incident took place on Saturday.

Hospital authorities have rejected claims that the man was denied access to a wheelchair or stretcher to carry is wife into the hospital. An inquiry has been ordered into the matter.

"A man is seen carrying a woman in his arms. When we spoke to him, we found that he visits the hospital three times a week for dialysis treatment. He never asked for a wheelchair or stretcher. We have ordered an inquiry. The guilty will not be spared," said Aditya Verma, Chief Medical Officer, Gonda Medical College.

In the past 24 hours, the state received 4.1 mm of rainfall. The report said that 24 districts of the state are witnessing flood situations.

These districts include - Lakhimpur Kheri, Gonda, Sitapur, Farukhabad, Bahraich, Barabanki, Budaun, Ballia, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj and GB Nagar besides others.

(With inputs from Anurag Kumar Singh)