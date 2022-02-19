Man Buys Two-Wheeler In Assam With Life Savings - A Sack Of Coins

"It required me to save over a long period of time," said the vegetable vendor. (Representational)

A vegetable vendor from Assam on Friday bought a two-wheeler from his savings, amassed as a sack full of coins worth Rs. 22,000.

Hafizur Akhand, a vegetable vendor in Barpeta, said, "I wanted to buy a two-wheeler, but the cost was too big, and it required me to save over a long period of time."

"I started saving coins for almost a year and approached a two-wheeler company promotion event and told them about my savings in coins. They then took the coins to their showroom to count and the amount turned out to be Rs. 22,000," added the vegetable vendor.

"It took us two to three hours to count the sack full of coins. We accepted the payment for the two-wheeler in coins and the rest of the amount was paid through financing," added the senior staff at the showroom.