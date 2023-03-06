Madhya Pradesh Man Charged For Raping 2-Year-Old Cow: Cops

A case was registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. (Representational)

A man has been booked for allegedly raping a two-year-old calf in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, police said on Monday.

The accused allegedly committed the act in the backyard of a house in Malaigawa village on Saturday night. He fled the spot after the owner of the calf arrived at the spot, an official said.

A case was registered under section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vivek Lal said, adding the accused is yet to be arrested.

