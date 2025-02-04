Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Man Beats Daughter To Death In UP, Later Consumes Poison

Rajpal, who allegedly killed his daughter on suspicion of an affair, was admitted to a hospital for treatment, an officer said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Man Beats Daughter To Death In UP, Later Consumes Poison
Sambhal:

A man here in Ashrafpur village on Tuesday beat his 19-year-old daughter with a rod to death and later ate poison, police said.

Rajpal, who allegedly killed his daughter on suspicion of an affair, was admitted to a hospital for treatment, an officer said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra said the body of the girl, Anshu, was sent for postmortem.

No case has been filed in the matter so far for lack of a complaint, the ASP said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Man Kills Daughter, Man Kills Daughter In UP
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.