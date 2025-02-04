Man Beats Daughter To Death In UP, Later Consumes Poison

A man here in Ashrafpur village on Tuesday beat his 19-year-old daughter with a rod to death and later ate poison, police said.

Rajpal, who allegedly killed his daughter on suspicion of an affair, was admitted to a hospital for treatment, an officer said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra said the body of the girl, Anshu, was sent for postmortem.

No case has been filed in the matter so far for lack of a complaint, the ASP said.

