Man Beats 6-Year-Old Son To Death In Hotel Room In Bihar: Cops

A man allegedly killed his six-year-old son by throwing him on the floor of a hotel room near Patna railway station, police said on Sunday.

The boy has been identified as Sunny (6), son of Prabhakar Mahoto. The father is on the run.

"Police received information on Sunday morning that a six-year-old son was reportedly beaten by his father inside a hotel room near Patna railway station. Police reached the spot and took the child to the nearest hospital where he succumbed to injuries," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sadar-1, Abhinav told reporters.

Mother of the deceased told police that a fight between her and husband turned ugly on Saturday night following which her husband brutally beat the six-year-old son and threw him on the floor of the hotel room, said the SDPO. After that the husband fled away, he said, adding a case has been registered and the matter is being investigated.

The couple along with their son had come to visit Patna and stayed in a hotel room near the railway station, he said.

