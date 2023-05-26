Man Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Being Thief In Mumbai: Cops

A few persons have been detained in connection with the assault of victim. (Representational)

A man died after being assaulted by a mob which mistook him for a thief in the early hours of Thursday in Borivali East area in Mumbai, a police official said.

A police team managed to rescue Pravin Lahane from the mob and first took him to Kasturba Marg police station and then to a nearby hospital, he said.

"He was discharged after preliminary treatment and went to the police station again. However, he developed uneasiness some time later and was rushed to the same hospital, where he died," he said.

"We are awaiting the post mortem report. A few persons have been detained in connection with the assault on Lahane. Further probe is underway," he added.

