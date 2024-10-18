Man Beaten To Death Over Suspicion Of Affair With Married Woman: Cops

Four persons have been taken into custody after the incident, police said. (Representational)

A 25-year-old man was beaten to death in Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana district allegedly over suspicion of being in a romantic relationship with a married woman, police said on Thursday.

The police have detained four persons, including the in-laws of the woman, in connection with the murder, they added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Neem Ka Thana Circle) Anuj Dal said the incident took place on Wednesday night in Rawat Majra village.

Upon information that one Mukesh Kumar Meena was allegedly thrashed by a group, a police team reached the spot and found the victim in an unconscious state. Meena was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, Dal said.

According to police, Meena was a resident of Bansur and worked in the tent business. A year ago, he met a woman in Rawat Majra village, 2 km away from his village, when we went there for work. On the day of the incident, the victim had allegedly gone to meet her.

DSP Dal said a case of kidnapping and murder has been registered against six accused named by the deceased's sister in her complaint.

He added that four persons have been taken into custody for questioning.

Dal said prima facie it appeared that Meena died allegedly due to assault by the group, however, the actual reason will be clear only from the postmortem report.

He said the body was handed over to the family after the postmortem on Thursday.

