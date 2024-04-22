Pics: Man Attempts To Smuggle 10 Anacondas At Bengaluru Airport, Arrested

It is illegal to trade in wildlife as per Indian laws.

Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport on Monday said that a passenger was arrested for his alleged attempt to smuggle yellow anacondas concealed in his check-in baggage.

Posting on social media platform X, Bengaluru Customs said they intercepted an attempt to smuggle 10 yellow anacondas concealed in the check-in bag of a passenger arriving from Bangkok.

"Passenger arrested and investigation is underway. Wildlife trafficking will not be tolerated," it added.

It is illegal to trade in wildlife as per Indian laws, and the Customs Act of 1962 has many sections on combatting wildlife trafficking.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)