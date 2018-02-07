Man Attempts Suicide Outside Maharashtra Secretariat; Detained

Avinash Shete was apparently upset over failing to clear the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination.

All India | | Updated: February 07, 2018 21:23 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Attempts Suicide Outside Maharashtra Secretariat; Detained

The man poured kerosene on himself following which he was detained.

Mumbai:  A 32-year-old man allegedly tried to commit suicide outside the Maharashtra secretariat in Mumbai today, a police official said.

Avinash Shete, a resident of Nevase in Ahmednagar district, was apparently upset over failing to clear the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination.

He poured kerosene on himself in front of a gate of the Mantralaya following which he was detained, he said.

Mr Shete had taken the MPSC examination in 2013 for the post of an assistant in the agriculture department but failed to clear the test, he said.

Since then, he used to frequently come to the agriculture department in Mantralaya to meet officials while claiming that he had written all the answers in his exam paper and was quite sure of clearing it, the police official said.

Comments
Close [X]
This morning, Mr Shete again came to the secretariat and poured kerosene on himself outside the Garden Gate around 11.30 am. However, the police caught hold of him before he could immolate himself, he said.

The police recovered a can of kerosene and a matchbox from him, he added.

Trending

Avinash SheteMaharashtra secretariat

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018LIVE TVMaldivesAuto Expo 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................