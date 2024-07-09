Man Threatens To Jump Off 5th Floor Of Maharashtra Secretariat, Detained

Man at fifth floor of Maharashtra secretariat

A 55-year-old man threatened to jump off the fifth-floor building of Maharashtra secretariat, triggering panic for about half-an-hour before he was detained by police.

At around 3 pm, Arvind Patil, resident of Satara, entered the secretariat's annexe building in south Mumbai, went to its fifth floor, climbed a window ledge and sat there, showed a video.

Mr Patil had been making the rounds of the secretariat for quite a few days and was upset at not being heard, said an official.

He was demanding an inquiry into potholes and tree felling on the Karad-Chiplun national highway, the official added.

The video showed officials pleading with him to get inside the building, fearing he may fall.

The man, however, threatened to jump off the building, following which police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot.

They had a safety net on the ground to catch him in case he jumped.

Some fire brigade personnel went to the fifth floor and after engaging the man in conversation, they succeeded in bringing him inside following which the police detained him, the official said further.

The man was taken to the Marine Drive police station where he would be counselled, the official added.