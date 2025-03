Man Arrested For 'Abusing' Panchayat Officer For Not Speaking Marathi

A man was arrested on Wednesday for 'verbally abusing' the Panchayat Development Officer of Kinaye Gram Panchayat for not speaking in Marathi, police said.

The accused has been identified as Tippanna Subhash Dokre, they added.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when Dokre visited the Gram Panchayat office regarding a property-related issue, police said.

He began arguing with Panchayat Development Officer Nagendra Pattar, demanding a document related to his property work in Marathi instead of Kannada.

A video of him abusing the official has gone viral, following which officials from the Belagavi Rural Police Station took the accused into custody for allegedly verbally abusing the officer.

Belagavi DCP (Law & Order) Rohan Jagadeesh said, "This video has been circulating on social media. In response, the accused has been secured, and an investigation is underway. Such incidents involving public misconduct against officials will not be taken lightly, and stern action will be taken." A case has been registered against Dokre for obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty, he added.

Last month, four people were arrested in Belagavi for allegedly assaulting a conductor of a state-owned transport corporation bus for not responding to a passenger in Marathi.

