Man Arrested For Sending 'Threatening' E-Mails To Arvind Kejriwal: Police

Two such emails were sent to the official email address of the chief minister, the police said.

A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sending "offensive and threatening" emails to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the police said today.

The man has been identified as Manish Saraswat, a resident of Ajmer in Rajasthan, they said.

According to a senior police official, two "offensive and threatening" emails were sent to the official email address of the Delhi chief minister last month.

Further details are awaited.

