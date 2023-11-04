Man Arrested For Rs 90-Lakh Fraud Flees Police Custody In Delhi: Cops

The teams have been formed to arrest him, police said (Representational)

A man arrested by Gurugram police in a Rs 90-lakh fraud case escaped from custody when he was taken to his home in Delhi to recover the embezzled money, officials said on Saturday.

On Thursday, a team of Cyber Police of Gurugram took Pradeep alias Sonu to his home in Rani Bagh area for the recovery of the money, they said.

While the police team was inspecting his house, Pradeep pushed an officer and fled from their custody. The officers chased the fraudster but he escaped, officials said.

The Haryana Police then approached the local police in Rani Bagh and lodged an FIR regarding the incident.

Pradeep was arrested by Gurugram police in connection with a case of fraud of Rs 90 lakh from Rani Bagh. The teams have been formed to arrest him, police said.

