Man Arrested For Raping, Impregnating 14-Year-Old Girl In Pune: Police

"She got pregnant after he raped her," police said (Representational)

A man was arrested in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl repeatedly and impregnating her, a police official said on Friday.

The 23-year-old accused, Kartik Kamble, befriended the girl on a social media site and then raped her several times between April and June this year, he said.

"She got pregnant after he raped her. He also threatened her against revealing the ordeal to anyone. Kamble has been charged with rape and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act," the Hinjawadi police station official said.

