Man Arrested For Raping 15-Year-Old Girl In UP's Ballia: Cops

A man accused of kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl here was arrested and sent to jail on Monday, police said.

The accused, Rohit Gaur (20) kidnapped a girl from a village under Rasra Kotwali jurisdiction on August 31. Based on a complaint from the girl's mother, a case was registered against Rohit and his parents on September 1 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections related to kidnapping, police said.

Police rescued the girl from Rohit's house on Sunday and based on her statement it was confirmed that he kidnapped and raped her.

Based on her statement, additional sections of 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 64(2)(M) (offences against women and children) of the BNS, and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act were invoked.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said Rohit was arrested and sent to jail after completion of legal formalities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)