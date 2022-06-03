Man Arrested For Rape, Death Threat To Maharashtra Women's Commission Head

The man was held on for threat call made to Maharashtra Women's Commission head. (Representational)

One person from Ahmednagar district was arrested for allegedly issuing a rape and death threat to Maharashtra Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar, a police official said on Thursday.

The man was held on Wednesday for the threat call made to Chakankar on May 30, a Sinhagad police station official said.

"Based on her brother's complaint, a resident of Bhenda in Ahmednagar, identified as Bhausaheb Narayan Shinde (40), was held," Senior Inspector Shailesh Sankhe of Sinhagad police station said.