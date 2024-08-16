Man Arrested For Raising Palestine Flag On Independence Day In Bhopal: Cops

Palestine flag was removed and the accused was arrested after questioning: Cops (Representational)

A 40-year-old man was arrested in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for hoisting the flag of Palestine outside his tailoring shop on Independence Day, a police official said on Friday.

"Haneef Khan was arrested for hoisting the Palestinian flag outside his shop near Geetanjali Girls College on PGBT road. He was produced before the assistant commissioner of police who remanded him in judicial custody on Friday. Khan was charged under section 2 (insulting national flag) of Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act 1971," Gautam Nagar police station inspector Narendra Singh Thakur told PTI.

Thakur said Khan had insulted the Tricolour by hoisting the flag of Palestine on August 15.

Police had reached Khan's tailoring shop after local BJP and RSS leaders, including local corporator Devendra Bhargava, sought action.

He had decorated his shop with balloons and flowers in saffron, white and green colours but had also placed a Palestine flag along with the Tricolour, police said.

The Palestine flag was removed and Khan was arrested after a round of questioning, the official said.

