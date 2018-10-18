Man Arrested For Making Fake Visas In Maharashtra

The police recovered forged visas from the possession of the accused. (File)

A 58-year-old man from Nallasopara area in Palghar district of Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly preparing fake visas, the police said today.

The police recovered forged visas from the possession of the accused, Usman Gani Hussain Shaikh, a senior official said.

The man wanted to sell the fake visas to people wanting to fly to China and the UAE, a senior official said.

The police seized desktop computers, a printer, a graphic card and other accessories, collectively worth Rs 2.46 lakh from Shaikh.

He was booked under various sections of the IPC and sections of Immigration Act. Further investigation is on, the official added.