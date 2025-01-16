Advertisement
Man Arrested For Killing His Driver In Maharashtra's Palghar: Cops

The body of the 42-year-old victim, Prabhukumar Lotan Jha, was found in the Tungareshwar area limits on Tuesday.

Read Time: 1 min
Man Arrested For Killing His Driver In Maharashtra's Palghar: Cops
Police arrested a 49-year-old man from Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly murdering his driver.
Palghar:

Police on Wednesday arrested a 49-year-old man from Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly murdering his driver, an official said.

The body of the 42-year-old victim, Prabhukumar Lotan Jha, was found in the Tungareshwar area limits on Tuesday.

Acting on inputs, police took into custody Jha's employer, S V Singh. Police said Singh and Jha frequently argued as Jha would often report to work drunk.

During one such argument, Singh smashed Jha's head with an iron rod, killing him, the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

