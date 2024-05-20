Man Arrested For Creating Deepfake Photos Of Women And Threatening Them

Police have seized Bhavsar's mobile phone and laptop.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly creating obscene deepfake photos of at least ten women social media users, most of them college students, and threatening to circulate them.

Accused Yash Bhavsar worked as a computer operator with the Shajapur municipal council in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhinay Vishwakarma told reporters that Bhavsar allegedly created deepfake or morphed pictures of these women, who have Instagram accounts, using an AI-based app.

He then created an account with a fake identity on Instagram, and sent the photos to these women, threatening them that if they blocked or ignored him, he would circulate them on social media.

"Most of these women are college students. One of them is a friend of Bhavsar's wife," the police official said.

Police have seized Bhavsar's mobile phone and laptop and further probe was on, the DCP said.

