Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Minor Daughter

Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly raping his minor daughter.The girl's mother was away to meet her elder daughter when she was left alone with her father at home in the Joya area of Amroha. He allegedly raped her after his wife left."I went to my elder daughter's house with my children when my husband raped our daughter at night. She even pleaded her father but he refused listen to her," the girl's mother told ANI.The police have arrested the accused and the girl has been sent for a medical examination. Police said further investigation is underway.