Man Allegedly Tied To Tree, Beaten To Death By Six In Public View In Uttar Pradesh

The man identified as Kamal Kumar Tewari succumbed to injuries in the hospital. (File photo)

A 40-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Bihauni Khurd village was allegedly tied to a tree and brutally thrashed by six men as villagers stood watching the entire incident. It was only after the family of the man, Kamal Kumar Tewari, raised an alarm and alerted the police that he was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.Police are suspecting an old rivalry to be the reason behind the incident which took place on Tuesday."A case has been lodged by the brother of the deceased against the six accused," Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar said. The accused kept on beating the deceased in full view of the villagers but none informed the police, he added.The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.