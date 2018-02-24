Man Allegedly Raped, Impregnated Minor Daughter Twice; Gets Life In Jail

The man forcibly brought his minor daughter to Mumbai and raped her several times. He had left his wife and his two other children at Kolkata where the family resided, the court was told.
The victim had given birth to two children, of which one survived and the another died within 15 days of birth.
Following a complaint, the man was arrested and a DNA test of both the children born to the victim were matched with that of the victims's father, the court said.
The prosecution examined around 12 witnesses and the judge taking a serious note of the incident convicted the accused.
Additional District Judge N R Pradhan, in his order, convicted the man under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.