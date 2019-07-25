Man Allegedly Lynched In Bihar After He Opened Fire During Fight

No arrests have been made so far in the incident. (Representational)

A man was beaten to death in Bihar's Jamui district after he allegedly shot at and wounded a person following a fight, police said on Thursday, the third such instance of mob frenzy in Bihar in a week.

The incident occurred at Aliganj Bazar on Wednesday after a mob got infuriated when Amar Singh whipped out a gun during a quarrel and fired at Bablu Yadav, district Superintendent of Police Jagunath Jalareddy said.

Amar Singh had a fight with an auto-rickshaw driver and Bablu Yadav tried to intervene. He shot at Bablu Yadav on his foot, leaving the teacher severely wounded, Mr Jalareddy said.

Amar Singh panicked as he saw a crowd surging towards him in rage and tried to hide in a cycle repair shop nearby. He was allegedly dragged out and beaten to death by the mob, which also set the shop on fire, the SP said.

Hearing about the incident, many supporters of Amar Singh rushed to the spot and fought with the attackers. A police team reached the spot and the mob was dispersed, the officer said.

No arrests have been made so far and there is heavy police deployment in the area, Mr Jalareddy said.

Bablu Yadav has gone to another district for treatment and no complaint has been registered from his side so far. On the other hand, Amar Singh's relatives are busy with the funeral, the officer said. "We will lodge FIRs and begin an investigation once we record statements from both sides."

Last Friday, three persons were beaten to death by a mob in Saran district over an alleged attempt to steal a buffalo, a charge vehemently denied by the families of the victims, police had said.

A 50-year-old woman was lynched in Nawada district by villagers on Tuesday on suspicion of practising witchcraft.

Opposition parties have charged the ruling Janata Dal United-Bharatiya Janata Party coalition with failure to check mob violence.

