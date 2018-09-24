Man Allegedly Killed by Woman's Brothers For Eloping In Gujarat

The man's body was found in a ditch along NH8 on the outskirts of Gujarat's Vadodara. (Representational)

A man was found dead in a ditch today on the outskirts of Gujarat's Vadodara after allegedly being abducted by two men, police said.

The man, identified as Dilip Vanzara, had allegedly eloped with the accused men's sister three months ago.

His body was found in a ditch along national highway 8 and his father, Khatubhai, has alleged that brothers Naresh and Pravin Thakre kidnapped and killed his son, said a Makarpura police station official.

The siblings were arrested today evening, he added.

"The father in his complaint has stated that Dilip Vanzara was abducted late Sunday night while he was returning to his home in Danteshwar locality here and later strangled to death by the accused," the official said.

"Apparently, the deceased had eloped with the sister of the accused three months ago. The woman later returned to her parents. We are verifying these details," the official added.

A case has been registered against the accused and further probe is underway, police said.