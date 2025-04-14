Man Accused Of Raping, Murdering Minor Girl, Allegedly Dies By Suicide: Cops

A man accused of raping and murdering a minor girl in Kalyan town here, a case that had hit national headlines, allegedly died by suicide at Taloja Central Jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai early on Sunday, police said.

The accused, Vishal Gawli (35), was found hanging in the prison toilet at around 3.30 am, an official said.

"Gawli went to the toilet and allegedly used a towel to hang himself. The prison authorities later found the body. A panchnama (spot inspection) was conducted. The body has been to the government-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai for post mortem," the Kharghar police station official said.

Gawli's lawyer Sanjay Dhakane said he and the family of the dead suspect foul play.

"Vishal's family believes he didn't commit suicide. They fear he met the same fate as the accused in the Badlapur school case (Akshay Shinde) who was killed in an encounter (on September 23 last year). We had previously requested security for Vishal, knowing his life was in danger. A detailed inquiry into his death is necessary," Dhakane said.

Gawli was accused of raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl in Kalyan in December 2024.

The child went missing from Kolsewadi locality on December 24, and her body was found later at Bapgaon village in Padgha under Thane Rural police jurisdiction.

A probe by Kolsewadi police led to the arrest of Gawli and his wife Sakshi on charges of kidnapping for ransom, rape, murder, causing disappearance of evidence and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police had filed a 948-page chargesheet against the couple in February this year.

As per the police, Vishal Gawli raped and murdered the girl, while Sakshi helped him dump the body in Bapgaon.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had recently appointed renowned advocate Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor.

Speaking about Gawli's alleged suicide, Kalyan East MLA Sulabha Gaikwad said the victim's family has got justice.

"Vishal Gawli deserved the strictest punishment. While law enforcement agencies and judiciary were working on it, God has delivered the verdict. The victim and her family have received justice," she said.

Kalyan West MLA Vishwanath Bhoir said Gawli ideally should have been punished by law but "this too is natural justice".

Shiv Sena (UBT) district chief Dipesh Mhatre emphasised the need for court to deliver quick judgments so that it creates fear among offenders.

BJP leader Manisha Rane said Gawli should have been punished publicly by law to send a loud and clear message to those indulging in crimes against women.

The trial took longer than expected but "in the end karma caught up", said Congress leader Naveen Singh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)