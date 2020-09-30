Man Accused Of Raping Domestic Help In Chhattisgarh: Police

A rape and kidnapping case has been registered, the police said. (Representational)

A woman in Chhattisgarh has accused her employer of raping her last year and making her pregnant while she was working as a domestic help at his house, the police said.

The woman, a resident of Gharghoda in Raigarh district, worked at the house of the accused identified as Raja Ram Rathia last year when she was a teenager, said Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh.

"Her father got her this job at a time when she was mentally unwell. The woman was raped on the pretext of marriage and then dropped back to her father's home by the accused. She gave birth to a child in May this year. After she recovered from her mental ailment, she said Rathia had raped her," Mr Singh said.

A rape and kidnapping case has been registered in Gharghoda police station and efforts were on to arrest him, the police said.

"Her father has also been made an accused in the case but not for rape," the official added.