Man Accused Of Luring Girl Reaches Police Station After Consuming Poison, Dies

Action will be taken in this connection after getting the inquiry report. (file)

A 24-year-old man accused of luring away a girl went to a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior along with the minor to inform them that he has consumed a poisonous substance, and died early on Friday at a hospital where he was admitted, a senior official said.

The incident occurred late on Thursday night and a judicial probe was ordered after the man's death hours later, he said.

"Two days back, a complaint was lodged at the Janakganj police station against the man, a resident of Gol Pahadia area, in which he was accused of luring away a minor girl. On Thursday night, the man and the girl arrived at the police station, where their family members were also present, to inform the cops that both of them have consumed sulphas, an agricultural fumigant, by mixing it with a mouth freshener," Gwalior Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said.

It later came to light that while the man, identified as Krishna Jain, had actually consumed the poison, the girl had kept the bottle in the pocket of her jeans pants without swallowing its contents, he said.

The police personnel seized the bottle from her possession and rushed the man to the government-run Jaya Arogya Hospital, where he died on Friday morning, the SP said.

"Since technically the man's death occurred in the police custody, I recommended a judicial probe into the matter, after which the district judge appointed a judge for the purpose," he said.

Action will be taken in this connection after getting the inquiry report, he added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)