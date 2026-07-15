Man Accused Of Killing Andhra Officer Dies By Suicide Along With Family

In a shocking development in the sensational murder of Agriculture Officer N Srihari from Andhra Pradesh, the prime accused, Kudumula Harikrishna, allegedly died by suicide along with his wife and two young children after jumping in front of a moving goods train.

The dead were identified as Kudumula Harikrishna, his wife Pranitha, their four-year-old daughter Mohambika, and three-year-old son Koushik Krishna, all residents of a village in the neighboring Nellore district.

"The incident occurred at about 1:22 pm near platform number 2 of Singarayakonda station. All four died on the spot," Government Railway Police officials said. A case of unnatural or suspicious death has been registered under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

"The exact sequence of events and all circumstances leading to the deaths are under investigation," officials said.

Harikrishna was the prime accused (A1) in the alleged murder of his brother-in-law, N Srihari, agriculture officer from Buchireddypalem Mandal in Nellore district. Srihari died on June 15, with his death initially believed to be due to a heart attack.

The case took a dramatic turn after his wife, Lavanya, approached the police, expressing suspicion over the circumstances surrounding her husband's death and seeking a fresh probe.

Acting on her complaint, the Superintendent of Police Dr Ajitha Vejendla ordered a re-investigation, which allegedly uncovered evidence that Srihari had been murdered over a financial dispute.

Police claimed Harikrishna conspired and killed Srihari by administering a lethal injection to make the death appear natural.

Following these findings, Dr Vejendla suspended the Circle Inspector and Sub-Inspector of Buchireddypalem Police Station for alleged negligence in the initial investigation. In an unprecedented move to ensure a fair probe, she also transferred all 23 personnel stationed there.

Two other accused in the case were arrested, while Harikrishna remained on the run despite multiple police teams searching for him.

Two days before the incident, Harikrishna released a selfie video in which he denied any role in Srihari's murder and claimed he had been falsely implicated.

He maintained that he had no connection with the crime and alleged false accusations being levelled against him. He also spoke about the distribution of his properties among his family members, indicating that he feared he would not return.

According to the police, Harikrishna visited his native village on Tuesday morning, took his wife and children with him, and later travelled to Singarayakonda, where the family allegedly jumped in front of a moving goods train.

The GRP said the exact circumstances that led to the family's deaths are being investigated. Investigation and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams examined the scene, and further investigation is underway, while Srihari's murder is being investigated separately by the Nellore Police.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)