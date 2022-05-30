Man Accused Of Kidnapping, Raping Minor Girl Arrested In Jammu

The accused has confessed to the crime, police said. (Representational)

A man was arrested within 24 hours of allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl in Jammu, police said on Sunday.

Anil Kumar (24), a resident of Chak Bhalwal, was arrested following a complaint lodged by the father of the 16-year-old girl at Domana police station on the outskirts of the city, they said.

In his complaint, the victim's father alleged that Kumar kidnapped his daughter while she was going to school and then raped her.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) was registered and a special team constituted to arrest the accused, a police spokesperson said.

With the help of technical assistance and CCTV footage, the team arrested the accused from his village, he said.

The accused has confessed to the crime, the spokesperson said.

