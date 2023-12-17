Jammu And Kashmir Man, 19, Arrested For Raping, Impregnating Teen In Mumbai

The police recently arrested the accused when he arrived to visit the girl (Representational)

The Mumbai police have arrested a 19-year-old man hailing from Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly raping and impregnating a girl, an official said on Sunday.

The police recently arrested the accused when he arrived to visit the girl who was admitted to Bhabha Hospital in the western suburb of Bandra, the official said.

The accused, who hails from Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, had befriended the 16-year-old girl while he was working in the city and was in a physical relationship with her from August 2022 till September this year, he said.

The girl's family found out that she was pregnant and approached the police, the official said.

The accused has been arrested under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO), he added.

