Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 16-Year-Old Girl In Noida

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, the police said today.

The accused was arrested on the complaint of the survivor's father, who claimed that the man took the victim from their home and raped her.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Meenakshi Katyayan, the police received a complaint from the minor's father stating that his daughter was taken from their home, kept hostage, and raped by the accused, who was known to her.

"Since the survivor is a minor, a case was registered under the POCSO Act. The survivor is also undergoing medical tests," the DCP told ANI.

The police said they came into action after receiving the complaint.

"Further investigation is underway," an officer said.

