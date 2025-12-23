Man Accused In Rs 13,000-Crore Drug Smuggling Case Extradited From UAE

In a breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has successfully facilitated the return of wanted fugitive Ritik Bajaj from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on December 23, 2025.

Bajaj, who was facing serious charges of smuggling and supply of narcotic substances worth Rs 13,000 crore under a Delhi Police case, had fled India and was later traced to the UAE. With intelligence inputs from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), New Delhi, his location was geo-tracked, setting in motion an international operation.

In October 2024, the Delhi Police seized cocaine worth Rs 13,000 crore in Delhi and Gujarat, along with 50 kg of hydroponic marijuana. The police arrested 5 accused and filed a chargesheet against 14, including Hrithik Bajaj.

A Red Notice (Control No. A-14700/10-2025) was issued by INTERPOL on October 9, 2025, at the request of the Delhi Police, with the assistance of the CBI. Subsequent coordination by the CBI with the NCB in Bangkok led to credible travel movement data, confirming Bajaj's shift to the UAE. Further collaboration with NCB Abu Dhabi helped in locating the fugitive.

A Delhi Police team was dispatched to the UAE and successfully brought Ritik Bajaj back to India on Tuesday. He landed in New Delhi today to face legal proceedings.

This operation underscores the strong inter-agency coordination and India's growing global cooperation in cracking down on transnational crime. Red Notices issued through INTERPOL continue to serve as critical tools in tracking and extraditing fugitives worldwide.