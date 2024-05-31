Man, 70, Beaten To Death Over Parking Issue In Jaipur

A 70-year-old man was beaten to death by his neighbours over a car parking issue, police said on Friday.

According to police, Gopal Khandelwal had a dispute with his neighbour Prabhu Thakaria over car parking in Shanti Colony on Thursday night.

Seeing the dispute escalating, Thakaria's two sons also came there. All of them thrashed Khandelwal and fled, they said.

Khandelwal's family took him to a hospital where he was declared dead, police said.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem on Friday, they said, adding that a case of murder has been registered against neighbour Thakaria and others.

