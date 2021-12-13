60-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Thrashed By Daughter-In-Law In Rajasthan

A case of murder was lodged against the daughter-in-law, said the police. (Representational)

A 60-year-old man, allegedly beaten up by his daughter-in-law two days ago, succumbed to injuries in the MBS hospital of the city, police said on Monday.

The victim, Ramlal Meghwal alias Ramdev, died Sunday night succumbing to critical head injuries he received during the beating, the police said.

According to police, Meghwal was thrashed with a stick by his 30-year-old daughter-in-law on Saturday at their home in Anthra village.

Meghwal was critically injured in the fight which took place when his son was not at home, Bundi Sadar Police Station official Inder Kumar said.

His minor grandchildren narrated the story to his son when he returned home, hearing which he lodged a case with the police, he said.

A case of murder was lodged against Dhannibai, wife of Satyanarayan Meghwal, after Meghwal's death, Mr Kumar said.

The man's body was handed over to the family members after a postmortem by the medical board on Monday morning, he said.

Dhannibai has been detained for interrogation in the matter, he added.