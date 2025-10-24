Man, 60, Attacks Wife With Machete On A Busy Road In Karnataka

A man - wearing a cap, with a machete in one hand and a plastic tote in the other - goes about attacking his wife in the middle of a busy road in Vijayapura district of Karnataka, shows a disturbing video.

The incident was reported from Sindagi town near Anand Talkies in Vijaypura.

The assault, which was captured on camera, is now in wide circulation.

The accused, Yamanappa Madar, 60, attacked his wife Anusuya Madar, 50, following a quarrel, police said.

In the video, the man can be seen chasing the woman, who was dressed in a saree, and repeatedly attacking her with the sharp object. At one point, the video shows the woman falls on the road, but the man continues to hit her.

In another angle, the man is seen walking away after he is done hitting the woman. Another man then hits him with a wooden log, and the attacker collapses on the road.

Both the husband and wife were shifted to Sindagi Taluk Hospital for treatment.

The condition of the two is said to be stable, police said.

The attacker has been taken into police custody.