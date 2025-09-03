Man, 32, Arrested For Using Fake Identity Cards To Marry Assam Woman

The Assam Police arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly faking his identity and forging documents to pursue a relationship with a local woman, whom he claimed was his wife.

The man, identified as Moinul Islam, who is from West Bengal's Murshidabad, was arrested in Assam's Silchar, the police said.

According to the police, Moinul had been residing in Silchar for the past few months under the false identity of Sajal Das and was engaged in a petty door-to-door marketing business.

To support his claim, he produced forged voter and Aadhaar cards issued in that name, police sources added.

He was in a relationship with a local woman, but her repeated visits to the rented house raised suspicion in the area. Some of the neighbours said that the lady was introduced as his wife, though in reality, they were not married to each other.

On Sunday, when the woman once again visited his house, a group of residents confronted Moinul. Following an argument, he was roughed up before being handed over to the police.

During the investigation, the police officials recovered both the forged identity documents in the name of Sajal Das and the original papers showing his real name, Moinul Islam.

They are now investigating whether the forged Aadhaar and voter ID cards were procured from Murshidabad or fabricated in Silchar using illegal channels.