Man, 20, Beaten To Death In Delhi Over Suspicion Of Mobile Phone Theft

Both the accused are rag pickers, police said. (Representational)

A 20-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by two persons who suspected him of stealing their mobile phone, police said on Saturday.

The police have arrested the accused, identified as Ajit alias Bhujang (23), a resident of Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh and Rajkumar alias Balak (24), a resident of Rajokri village.

Both the accused are rag pickers, they said.

Police said the victim and the accused knew each other.

On Wednesday, police received information that a body was lying opposite a hotel near IGI Airport in a forest area.

Avneendra Kumar, who had alerted the police, identified the victim as Deepak, a resident of Mahipalpur.

Kumar alleged that Deepak, who was his brother-in-law, was beaten by a person named Bhujang and his associates with sticks and rods, the officer said.

"During investigation, it was revealed that the victim was last seen with Bhujang, and his associates named Balak and Nepali in the forest area.

"He was being beaten with sticks and rods by them," Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Rajeev Ranjan said.

On Friday, police arrested the two accused. They confessed to have killed Deepak by beating him mercilessly. They claimed that Bhujang had bought a mobile, which was allegedly stolen by the victim and he was not returning it, Mr Ranjan said.