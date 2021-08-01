Mamata Banerjee's Nephew Abhishek In Agartala Tomorrow

The I-PAC incident appears to have pushed Trinamool's Mission Tripura ahead of 2023 (File)

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, after wrapping up Mamata Banerjee's Delhi visit this week, will be in Tripura's capital Agartala on Monday.

The visit comes just days after 23 members of poll strategist Prashant Kishor's organisation I-PAC, or the Indian Political Action Committee, claimed they were detained in Tripura.

The members, in Agartala to carry out surveys for Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool in the BJP-ruled state where elections are due in 2023, were granted unconditional anticipatory pre arrest bail after being confined to their hotel for at least two days.

The police detained them in a hotel citing violations of COVID-19 norms on Sunday night. Their Covid reports came negative on Tuesday night.

The I-PAC incident appears to have pushed Trinamool's Mission Tripura ahead of 2023.

Earlier, Ms Banerjee had dispatched a team of Trinamool Congress ministers to Agartala to meet with the team.

"Khela has started in Tripura," Bengal Minister Bratya Bose, who visited Tripura, had said referring to his party's popular election slogan "Khela Hobey (Game On)".

Senior MPs Derek O Brien and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar had also gone to the Tripura capital and condemned what they said was the BJP government's attempt to harass the I-PAC team for doing their job.

"It is their democratic right to come to Agartala for work. The BJP is trying to throttle democracy. The BJP is scared of the Trinamool coming to Tripura, " Mr Derek O' Brien said.

The BJP played the incident down. Chief Minister Biplab Deb said "Guests are our god and always welcome. Though in Covid times we have to take care."

Mamata Banerjee had personally condemned the incident which took place in Agartala while she was on her visit to Delhi.

Mamata Banerjee's Delhi visit, first since her Bengal win, have raised speculation about a possible united opposition before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Terming her Delhi visit "successful", Ms Banerjee said she will "return to the national capital once every two months".