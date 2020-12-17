Mamata Banerjee's Ex-Minister Quits Party Amid Reports He Will Join BJP

Suvendu Adhikari wields considerable influence over the local leaders in some districts.

Suvendu Akhikari, the powerful rebel leader of Bengal's Trinamool Congress, quit the party today ending weeks of speculation on the issue. There is a buzz that he would join the BJP over the weekend when Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits the state.

An induction of the leader -- who is said to have control over the local leaders in more than 50 seats in the western part of the state -- will be the highlight of the visit of Mr Shah, who has set his heart on forming government in the state after next year's assembly polls.

Mr Adhikari had quit Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's cabinet last month after much bitterness over the induction and rapid rise of her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. For days, he had crossed swords with the young MP from Diamond Harbour.