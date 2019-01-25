Mamata Banerjee's CBI Digs Win Arvind Kejriwal, Tejashwi Yadav's 'Likes'

Mamata Banerjee tweeted about the BJP and its "allies" read investigating agencies (File)

Mamata Banerjee's post accusing the BJP-led government of using the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to target the opposition was liked and retweeted by Arvind Kejriwal and Tejashwi Yadav today. The Bengal Chief Minister hit out at the government in a series of tweets a day after the CBI arrested film producer Shrikant Mohta in the Rose Valley chit fund scam. Mr Mohta, believed to be close to the Trinamool Congress, allegedly cheated Rose Valley of Rs 25 crore.

This morning, Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was in the CBI crosshairs.

Mamata Banerjee tweeted about the BJP and its "allies" read investigating agencies.

So political vendetta continues. BJP & its 'allies' comprising multiple Govt agencies harassing all allies of Oppn from Kol to Delhi & beyond. Also sorry to hear news that because of rash driving by a CBI driver a reporter of 24Ghanta injured. Now in hospital. Prayers for him — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 25, 2019

"From @yadavakhilesh to Behen Mayawati Ji, nobody is spared. From north to south. From east to west. Political vendetta by BJP. Are they scared ? Are they desperate," she questioned.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, was among the first to retweet his Bengal counterpart.

Modi ji is fighting political battles thro enforcement agencies. From @yadavakhilesh & Mayawati in UP to @MamataOfficial in Bengal n AAP in Delhi Modi-Shah duo has spared no political opponent. https://t.co/a4ZBigaEVR — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 25, 2019

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav retweeted Ms Banerjee and even coined a term. "The CBI has become BBI (BJP Bureau of Investigation)," he commented.

The CBI has become BBI (BJP Bureau of Investigation). Whoever joins hands with the BJP gets clean-chit and becomes Raja Harish Chandra & those who criticise them are hounded by agencies. Even my father was not spared, because he is a critic of the RSS and BJP led Central Govt. https://t.co/WnTKKmZG1s — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 25, 2019

Mamata Banerjee returned the favour and retweeted Tejashwi Yadav with another stinging comment: "One headless agency has now become spineless BJP."

One headless agency has now become spineless BJP ! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 25, 2019

Today, the CBI registered a new case against Congress's Bhupinder Hooda and others over alleged irregularities in land allocation in Gurgaon in 2009 and carried out searches at 20 locations in Delhi-NCR Friday.

"We condemn the raids against the former Haryana Chief Minister with sole purpose of harrassing him," said Congress leader Anand Sharma. "The ill-will is clear. Timing is also clear. It's nothing new," he said in a statement seen to imply that the raids were linked to Robert Vadra, the husband of Priyanka Gandhi who joined politics on Wednesday as general secretary in charge of the campaign for eastern UP. Mr Vadra, the brother-in-law of Rahul Gandhi, is accused of abusing his connection to score land deals illegally in Congress-ruled states.

Akhilesh Yadav, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, is also being investigated by the CBI for clearing illegal mining tenders. His party men and those of Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) were raided by the CBI just days after the two, rivals turned partners, announced their alliance for the national election due by May.'

The CBI is without a full-time director as the meeting of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led selection committee to decide on the next CBI chief remained inconclusive Thursday.