Mamata Banerjee Will Pay Heavy Price In Polls For Virus Mishandling: BJP

The Centre bashing won't be able to save her ship from sinking, Kailash Vijayvargiya said (File)

Accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of "abject failure" in handling the COVID-19 situation and the migrant workers' crisis, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday said the Trinamool should be ready to "pay a heavy price" for it in the next assembly election in West Bengal.

He also dismissed the Congress's criticism that the coronavirus lockdown was "poorly planned", alleging the party was "politically bankrupt" and looking up to "corrupt regional parties like the TMC" to run its show.

On the issue of tweaking of labour laws in the BJP-ruled states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Mr Vijayvargiya told PTI in an interview that the changes "keeping in mind the interest of the labourers were necessary if India aims to become a manufacturing giant like China".

"We don't believe in doing politics at the time of crisis. But what Mamata Banerjee has been doing in Bengal in the name of handling the crisis is condemnable.

"They are more interested in hiding the figures, rather than treating patients. Now, when the lies stand exposed, she is removing bureaucrats. She should resign from the posts of the chief minister and the health minister," he said.

Accusing the Trinamool government of blocking central aid to West Bengal, he said, Ms Banerjee is doing "cheap politics" over next year's West Bengal assembly election.

"But let me tell her that her antics and the Centre bashing won't be able to save her ship from sinking next year. She can hire Prashant Kishor or any other PR agency, but they won't be able to protect her government.

"The TMC will pay a heavy price in the 2021 Assembly polls for the mishandling of COVID-19 and migrant labour crises," he said.