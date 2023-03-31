Mamata Banerjee vs BJP Over Clashes During Ram Navami In Bengal's Howrah

A grab from video (left) shared by the BJP. Another grab (right) from video shared by Trinamool

Both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP have shared videos as evidence to show who is responsible for the violence in West Bengal's Howrah on Ram Navami. A large police force was deployed following the violence between two groups. They had gone on a rampage, burning vehicles, throwing stones and damaging shops.

The BJP shared videos showing some men vandalising shops and throwing stones at the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and the police.

In the videos shared by the Trinamool Congress, the party of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, red circles are drawn over some men to highlight them as they are seen holding guns and other weapons at the Ram Navami procession, which allegedly took an "unauthorised route to target and attack one community", according to Ms Banerjee.

"The BJP is instigating violence in Bengal. Videos show men carrying guns at Ram Navami rally," Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee said.

"A criminal has no religion... He meets Union Home Minister in Delhi and then returns to Kolkata. He holds a public meeting the next day and says 'watch TV tomorrow'. The next day there are riots. Aap chronology samajhiye (understand the chronology)," said Mr Banerjee, the nephew of the Chief Minister, alluding to Bengal BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari's meeting with Amit Shah and Mr Shah's well-known "aap chronology samajhiye" barb often thrown at rivals.

Mr Banerjee alleged the BJP has approached the high court seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency, a central body, as they want to avoid being investigated in the state to "escape action". "They know they will be caught if the probe happens here," he said.

Mr Shah today dialled Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar to assess the law and order situation after the Ram Navami clash. The Governor, who will soon be visiting the riot-hit areas, is believed to have given Mr Shah details about the violence and the present situation.

The Bengal Chief Minister has accused the BJP for allegedly trying to stoke communal tension during the procession. She alleged the BJP had hired goons from other states to orchestrate communal riots.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee alleged that "Hindus in Bengal are under threat" and accused Ms Banerjee, who is also the state's Home Minister, of appeasement politics.

"It is disheartening. Such visuals emerge from Bengal every Ram Navami and Durga idol immersion. It is not acceptable that the lives of Hindus in Bengal are under threat. When there was violence in Howrah yesterday, Mamata Banerjee was sitting on a 30-hour dharna," she said.