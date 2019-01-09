Mamata Banerjee Unhappy Over Centre's 'Poor Maintenance' Of NH-34

Mamata Banerjee maintained that people should be told about the road projects taken by the TMC.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed dismay over the alleged poor maintenance of a national highway by the Centre, asserting that her government has always undertaken necessary steps to ensure proper upkeep of state roads.

The CM also asked the government officials to promote the infrastructure work undertaken by the Trinamool Congress government in the state.

At an administrative meet in Nadia, Ms Banerjee said certain stretches on National Highway-34, which connects Barasat in North 24 Parganas with Dalkhola in north Bengal, are in dilapidated condition, crying for immediate repair.

"We have been asking them (Centre) to maintain NH-34 for the past three years, but in vain," she said.

Ms Banerjee also maintained that people should be told about the road projects taken by the TMC government for the benefits of its people.

"We have been religiously maintaining all state highways. Tell people about the roadwork carried out by the state by erecting posters and display boards with relevant details. The public should be aware of the work done by the TMC government for their benefits," the chief minister said.

She insisted that the boards should display the status of state projects, the various sops being doled out to farmers, which included payment of Rs 2 lakh in case of death under 'Krishi Krishak Bandhu' scheme, Rs 2,500 loan twice a year to grow a single crop per acre, waiver of khajna or taxes on agricultural land among other benefits.

"Unless you let people know about state projects, how can they avail the benefits," she reasoned.

Appreciating the weavers in Nadia for Muslin (lightweight cotton cloth) production and other hand-woven textile works, the chief minister said the district should set up an export hub for the products.

"There should also be regular research and development work for making the linen lighter and more comfortable for present-day women," she said.

The CM referred to a logistics hub being set up by a Flipkart subsidiary at Haringhata in the district and said that 100-acre land has been provided for the project, which is expected to employ over 18,000 people, directly or indirectly.

She asked the block development officers to be on their guard against any malpractices with regard to issuance of job card and 100 days' work under the Centre's NREGA scheme.